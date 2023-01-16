Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,341,724 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341,724 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 2.7% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $4,721,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.47. 32,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,100. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $104.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.85.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.