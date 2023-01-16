Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Acquired by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,715 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $47,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 87.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,325,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,969,000 after purchasing an additional 618,360 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter worth $9,520,000. Harbor Spring Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,316,000 after acquiring an additional 120,311 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,537,000 after acquiring an additional 78,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 7.4% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,129,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,580,000 after purchasing an additional 77,467 shares during the period.

ENV stock opened at $66.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.10. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $84.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -74.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $306.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.87 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENV shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

