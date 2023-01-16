Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,827 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the quarter. Enviva makes up 2.1% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.52% of Enviva worth $21,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVA stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.14. 12,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,433. Enviva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $325.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enviva Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.24 per share, with a total value of $1,256,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,513,742 shares in the company, valued at $277,010,398.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,742,439 shares in the company, valued at $315,834,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.24 per share, with a total value of $1,256,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,513,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,010,398.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 253,697 shares of company stock valued at $13,784,115. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVA. Raymond James upgraded Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

