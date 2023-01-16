Ergo Tops 24-Hour Volume of $906,604.45 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $113.50 million and $906,604.45 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.75 or 0.00008395 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 31.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,871.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.16 or 0.00412786 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00016895 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.27 or 0.00806210 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00104255 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.82 or 0.00588451 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00210612 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,776,003 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

