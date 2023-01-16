Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Bought by Cim LLC

Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

Essent Group Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Essent Group news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,023 shares in the company, valued at $903,192.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

ESNT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,867. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.17. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $49.40.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $261.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 84.17% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.53%.

Essent Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

