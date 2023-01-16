Ethereum Classic 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $235.11 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $21.76 or 0.00103114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and approximately $235.11 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,100.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000398 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.67 or 0.00410750 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00016953 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.14 or 0.00801581 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.60 or 0.00581050 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001349 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00209504 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00202141 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,862,865 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
