Ethereum Classic Price Hits $21.96 on Top Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.05 billion and $228.84 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $21.96 or 0.00103661 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,180.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000396 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.19 or 0.00406927 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00016673 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.00793842 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.98 or 0.00585349 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001325 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00209837 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00202220 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,880,951 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
