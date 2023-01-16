Ethereum Classic Trading Up 5.9% This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $22.58 or 0.00106585 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.14 billion and $227.88 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,185.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000410 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00416191 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016461 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.32 or 0.00832292 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.90 or 0.00594264 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001374 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00213668 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00215479 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,944,581 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
