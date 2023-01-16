Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 104 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 4.1% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 2.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 4.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.9 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $140.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.52 and a beta of 0.72. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $329.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.03.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.34.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

