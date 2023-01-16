Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $995,000 Stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKF. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 372,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 1,784,134 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 104,547.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 209,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 209,095 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 155,203 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 80,282 shares during the period.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $16.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $35.70.

