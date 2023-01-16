Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $310,000 in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BITO. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 378.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 31,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 25,093 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $157,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 512,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 240.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BITO opened at $12.38 on Monday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $30.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04.

