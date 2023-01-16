Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,595 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Walmart by 60.6% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $39,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Walmart Stock Performance
Shares of WMT stock opened at $145.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.36. The firm has a market cap of $391.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.52.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
