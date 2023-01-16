Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014,101 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,851 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,348,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,182 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,387,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,032 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average is $49.50. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $54.49.

