Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,517 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 3.6% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $178.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.85 and its 200-day moving average is $161.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

