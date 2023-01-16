Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,732 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 648,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 124,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 103,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

VCR opened at $238.19 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $213.73 and a 52-week high of $326.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.75.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

