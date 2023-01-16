Fagan Associates Inc. Acquires 2,738 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock opened at $58.19 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

