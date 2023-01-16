Fagan Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Fagan Associates Inc. cut its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,234,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,744,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,935,000 after acquiring an additional 19,197 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,917,000 after buying an additional 158,496 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 4.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,472,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,054,000 after buying an additional 163,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,935,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,322,000 after buying an additional 31,998 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MetLife Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

MET opened at $71.92 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average is $68.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.19%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

