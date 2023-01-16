Fagan Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fagan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,753 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.00 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $80.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.73.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

