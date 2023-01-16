Fagan Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 718,870 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 51.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $731,509,000 after purchasing an additional 677,383 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5,491.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $193,331,000 after purchasing an additional 518,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Edward Jones cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.23.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $344.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $160.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $334.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.81. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $540.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,861 shares of company stock worth $9,059,395. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

