Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 1,060 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fagan Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,673 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 1.6% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Up 0.8 %

NKE stock opened at $128.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.17 and a 200 day moving average of $105.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $149.68.

NIKE Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock worth $2,831,011 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.79.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

