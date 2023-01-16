Fagan Associates Inc. Trims Position in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS)

Fagan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Pioneer Bancorp worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBFS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,447,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after buying an additional 186,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Bancorp alerts:

Pioneer Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:PBFS opened at $11.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $11.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pioneer Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $18.48 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pioneer Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Pioneer Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.