Fantom (FTM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $215.02 Million

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Fantom has a total market cap of $888.97 million and $215.02 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fantom has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 88.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.10 or 0.00435625 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,464.58 or 0.30577651 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.52 or 0.00759264 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s launch date was June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,768,840,033 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fantom

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG-based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

