FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,310 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in FB Financial by 413.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in FB Financial in the second quarter valued at $107,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FB Financial in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FB Financial by 15.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial in the first quarter valued at $237,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at FB Financial

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Ayers purchased 53,088 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $1,977,528.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,704,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,760,914.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $2,583,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,568.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Ayers purchased 53,088 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $1,977,528.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,704,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,760,914.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FB Financial Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on FBK. StockNews.com began coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group downgraded FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $37.68 on Monday. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average of $40.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.05.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.13). FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $133.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.