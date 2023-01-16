Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Increased to C$29.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$29.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 228.87% from the stock’s previous close.

FIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital lowered Filo Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Filo Mining from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their target price on Filo Mining from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Filo Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$29.38.

FIL stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 191,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,999. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$11.97.

Filo Mining ( CVE:FIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Gordon Carmichael bought 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.18 per share, with a total value of C$76,451.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,154,000. In related news, Director Wojtek Alexander Wodzicki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total transaction of C$604,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 789,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,096,693. Also, Senior Officer Robert Gordon Carmichael purchased 4,450 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.18 per share, with a total value of C$76,451.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,154,000.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

