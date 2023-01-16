First Community (FCCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. First Community had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.06 million. On average, analysts expect First Community to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $21.64 on Monday. First Community has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02. The company has a market cap of $163.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in First Community by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of First Community by 50.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 94,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Community by 31.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Community by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Community by 314.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Community in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

