First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a growth of 1,121.2% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAAR traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $29.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,111. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.56. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $37.94.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.736 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $6.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 63.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000.

