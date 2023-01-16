First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a growth of 1,121.2% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FAAR traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $29.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,111. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.56. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $37.94.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.736 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $6.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF
