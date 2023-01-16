First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the December 31st total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,100. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $41.21 and a one year high of $61.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.93.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,862,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 12.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 663,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after acquiring an additional 71,218 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 61,578 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 470.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 67,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 55,395 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 41,858 shares during the last quarter.

