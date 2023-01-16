First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the December 31st total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,100. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $41.21 and a one year high of $61.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.93.
First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund
