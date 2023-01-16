First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a growth of 7,958.3% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance
LDSF traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $18.67. 140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,667. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.62.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF)
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
- Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
- Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
- Should These Warren Buffet Picks Be Part of Your Portfolio?
- Conagra Upholds the Elasticity of Its Brands
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.