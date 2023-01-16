First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a growth of 7,958.3% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

LDSF traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $18.67. 140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,667. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.62.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 108,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 51,732 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 939,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after purchasing an additional 81,150 shares during the last quarter.

