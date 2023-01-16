First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Up 1,276.5% in January

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 1,276.5% from the December 31st total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FMB traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $51.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,789. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.24. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $56.56.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60,900.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 376.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000.

