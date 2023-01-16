First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 128.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,530 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 2.6% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned 0.32% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $9,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,367. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $52.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

