First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $378,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 60.3% during the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 39,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $45.37. 1,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,367. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

