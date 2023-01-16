FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Director Sells $2,772,403.20 in Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 30,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $2,772,403.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,441,046 shares in the company, valued at $666,717,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 41,482 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $3,713,883.46.

On Monday, January 9th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 46,318 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $4,196,873.98.

On Thursday, January 5th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 55,191 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $4,862,327.10.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 49,717 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $4,386,033.74.

On Thursday, December 29th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 57,512 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total value of $5,086,361.28.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 26,451 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $2,328,481.53.

On Friday, December 23rd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 12,984 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $1,143,890.40.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 38,998 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $3,442,743.44.

On Monday, December 19th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 4,171 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $368,716.40.

FCFS opened at $89.54 on Monday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.02. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.78.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $672.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 49.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FCFS shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

