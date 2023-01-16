FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

FORM has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

FORM stock opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $44.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.17.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $180.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 197.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 469.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 2,305.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

