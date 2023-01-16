Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock Position Boosted by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,130,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,607 shares during the quarter. Fox Factory comprises about 2.1% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.68% of Fox Factory worth $89,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 1.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fox Factory by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Fox Factory by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 3.3% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $109.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.18. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.28 and a 1 year high of $152.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.07. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $409.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOXF. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

