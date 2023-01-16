Function X (FX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $354,501.63

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Function X has a market cap of $74.88 million and approximately $354,501.63 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 250.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.00435101 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,456.98 or 0.30540879 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.76 or 0.00760379 BTC.

About Function X

Function X’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Function X

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of Function X through its innovations is to empower this next phase of the internet, to better the efficiency of the current conventional level and create an environment that is secure, fully decentralized and free of monopolization. Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”

