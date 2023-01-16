Function X (FX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $354,501.63

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Function X has a market cap of $74.88 million and approximately $354,501.63 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003199 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 250.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.00435101 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,456.98 or 0.30540879 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.76 or 0.00760379 BTC.
About Function X
Function X’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Function X
