FUNToken (FUN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $76.70 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. One FUNToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. FUNToken has a market cap of $76.70 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00431421 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,308.58 or 0.30282606 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.00781237 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUNToken’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

