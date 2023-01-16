Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Purchases 28,087,050 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 107.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,243,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,087,050 shares during the period. PG&E accounts for about 69.7% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned 2.20% of PG&E worth $678,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,513,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,044,000 after buying an additional 379,827 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in PG&E by 5.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 132,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 24.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in PG&E in the second quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PG&E by 34.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,787,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,715 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Price Performance

PG&E stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.89. 560,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,208,667. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. PG&E had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PCG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

PG&E Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

