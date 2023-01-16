GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JOB opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $61.47 million, a PE ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.72.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

