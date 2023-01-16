Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Generac by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $113.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $329.50.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

