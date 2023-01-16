General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,203,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317,194 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of General Mills worth $92,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 16.6% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 62.6% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,722. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,630. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

