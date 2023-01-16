Genesis Vision Trading 2.5% Lower This Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $569,077.22 and $368.74 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

