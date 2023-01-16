Geneva Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ANSYS worth $22,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 8.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter worth about $14,310,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 39.8% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.5% during the third quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 57,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.64.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $254.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.29. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $354.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

