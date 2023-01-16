Geneva Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,196 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $35,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Amphenol by 6.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Amphenol by 3.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Amphenol by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $80.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average of $74.36. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

