Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $63.42 Million Stock Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,417,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,755 shares during the quarter. Construction Partners comprises about 1.5% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 4.60% of Construction Partners worth $63,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the first quarter worth $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Construction Partners during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Construction Partners by 37.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 37.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROAD. Raymond James boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Construction Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Construction Partners Stock Down 4.8 %

Construction Partners stock opened at $27.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $32.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.32.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $393.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.09 million. Equities analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Construction Partners

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 46,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $1,218,679.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,699,738.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 46,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $1,218,679.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,738.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $305,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,941 shares in the company, valued at $5,883,482.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,529 over the last three months. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.