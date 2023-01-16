Geneva Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of WD-40 worth $31,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after acquiring an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 70,598 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 36.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,526,000 after buying an additional 32,679 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $174.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. WD-40 has a one year low of $145.16 and a one year high of $255.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.30.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $124.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 72.49%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

In other WD-40 news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $403,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $103,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $403,422.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at $921,999.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

