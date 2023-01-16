Geneva Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 756,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,723 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 1.21% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $39,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $53.90 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $418.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.37 million. Analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

