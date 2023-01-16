Geneva Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of EPAM Systems worth $28,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 35.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,301,747,000 after purchasing an additional 935,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $385,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

EPAM stock opened at $345.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $338.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $546.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.63. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.87.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.