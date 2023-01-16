Geneva Capital Management LLC Purchases 28,401 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,401 shares during the period. ExlService makes up 2.8% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 2.52% of ExlService worth $122,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 62.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

EXLS opened at $174.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.25. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.14 and a fifty-two week high of $191.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $361.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total value of $68,884.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total value of $68,884.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,303.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,285 shares of company stock worth $1,329,144. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

