Geneva Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,113,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,732 shares during the quarter. AAON comprises about 1.4% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.09% of AAON worth $59,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAON. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in AAON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in AAON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAON shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AAON to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

AAON Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AAON opened at $77.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.64. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.30 and a beta of 0.81.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter. AAON had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 14.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from AAON’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. AAON’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $25,023.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 5,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,182.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $25,023.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,374 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

