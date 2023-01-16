Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 2,446 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $43,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 34.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,039,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $393.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $392.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.08. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $579.96. The company has a market capitalization of $110.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. CICC Research started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.89.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

